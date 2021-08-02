 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $97,500

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, single car carport, white oak floors under carpet, main level, double pane windows, 2 entrances from outside to partially finished basement with inside entrance as well. Backyard is shaded and lots of birds singing. Selling AS-IS. Sq. Ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and or seller.

