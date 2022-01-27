MUST WEAR A MASK WHEN INSIDE THIS HOUSE ! New Roof 2019, New A/C & Heat 2019, New double pane tilt-in windows 2020, New plumbing 2018, New well pump 2020 House has tons of storage. Could use some fresh paint, but Seller is done working on the house so house is being sold "As Is". New laminate flooring is there and ready to be installed by new owner. Wood stove in basement and electric fireplace in living room conveys with property. Electric range is the only appliance that stays. Cats and Dog in the home, so be aware if you or your clients have allergies . Sq. Ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 71-year-old Danville man died after being hit in the roadway Monday evening in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.
With a 'servant-leader's heart,' family, colleagues remember Danville police officer who died of cancer
Danville police officer Chris Agee, 48, died of cancer Sunday.
There were no major injuries in the incident, Virginia State Police Sgt. B. Draper said at the scene. The wreck occurred at U.S. 29 and East Witt Road.
There were no injuries after a work van crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon in Danville, authorities reported.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge at record levels — nearly 200 infections are being reported daily in Danville and Pittsylvania County — th…
It looks like the organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival are on their way to paying money owed to companies that have filed legal action.
A Saturday afternoon Danville house fire blamed on an overloaded electrical circuit displaced a family of three, fire authorities reported.
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
Overall virus fatigue lingers as a major pandemic struggle.
Two solar projects are planned in Pittsylvania County.