3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $99,900

Welcome to 1003 Indian Trail! A mere stroll from beautiful Lake Lanier, this charming home has lots of potential and needs just the right person to come in and give it new life! Some features include: screened porch; large and flat back yard with an outbuilding for yard equipment storage; double-pane windows (less than five years old); hardwood flooring throughout and under the bedroom carpeting; floored attic for additional storage; basement family room with knotty pine paneling, built-in shelving and second fireplace; apx.10-year-old roof, per Seller; and a spacious deck off the kitchen that has recently been stained and tidied-up. This home is currently being sold "as-is/where-is" and the Seller is welcoming offers, so please make an appointment to view and get your imagination going!

