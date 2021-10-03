 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $130,000

$130,000.00! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bath Double-wide on scenic quiet street in Ridgeway. 6+ Acres of mature timbers in county location. New roof 2020, new rear deck being constructed currently, fresh driveway gravel. Large cleared home site. Walk in closet, walk in shower, and full tub in master suite. Laminate flooring throughout, tile in both bathrooms. Open floor-plan in living/dining room. All appliances convey.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert