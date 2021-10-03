3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $130,000

$130,000.00! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bath Double-wide on scenic quiet street in Ridgeway. 6+ Acres of mature timbers in county location. New roof 2020, new rear deck being constructed currently, fresh driveway gravel. Large cleared home site. Walk in closet, walk in shower, and full tub in master suite. Laminate flooring throughout, tile in both bathrooms. Open floor-plan in living/dining room. All appliances convey.