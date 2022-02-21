Privacy and convenience is the key to this property Tucked away at the end of the cul-de-sac on a little less than an acre in Ridgeway, a short distance from NC border, this house has a new metal roof and a full walk-out basement, already plumbed for a third bathroom Lawn equipment can be stored away under the front porch Refrigerator is only 3 years old The kitchen window a/c unit cools the whole upstairs The basement also has a window a/c unit, but is not heated . Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a Friday death in Gretna as a homicide.
The restaurant is located at 3585 Riverside Drive in the former Texas Steak & Ale House building.
A study of nine corridors throughout Danville focused on areas that have been neglected and could be developed to attract more visitors from out of town.
The investigation so far has yet to reveal the identity of the pilot killed or the exact cause of the crash.
John Fisher, co-owner at Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home and a former broadcaster, died last week at a hospital in Virginia Beach at 68.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
When it comes to movies, trilogies often lose their excitement and quality by the end of the franchise.
Though occupying their station for less than a year, Antonio and Shawnte Hodges are already infusing new energy, passion and innovation into the local ministry and its various constituent programs.