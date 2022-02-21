3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,000

Privacy and convenience is the key to this property Tucked away at the end of the cul-de-sac on a little less than an acre in Ridgeway, a short distance from NC border, this house has a new metal roof and a full walk-out basement, already plumbed for a third bathroom Lawn equipment can be stored away under the front porch Refrigerator is only 3 years old The kitchen window a/c unit cools the whole upstairs The basement also has a window a/c unit, but is not heated . Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.