3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $159,950

COME CHECK OUT THIS BRICK RANCH SITUATED ON A ONE ACRE LOT THAT IS LOCATED IN ONE OF HENRYCOUNTIES MOST DESIRABLE SCHOOL SYSTEMS. THIS HOME OFFERS PLENTY OF SPACE WITH 3 BEDS, 1 FULL BATH AND A HALF BATH ON THE ENTRY LEVEL. THIS PROPERTY HAS A COVERED CARPORT WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UPS ALREADY INSTALLED. PREVIOUS UPDATES INCLUDE ELECTRIC WATER HEATER (2003); UPDATED ELECTRICAL (2005); FURNACE WAS REPLACED IN 2006 AND ROOF WAS REPLACED IN 2007. NEWER HEAT PUMP WILL BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO CLOSING. THE HOME ALSO OFFERS AN UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE UNDERNEATH. THIS WOULD MAKE FOR THE PERFECT MAN CAVE OR WORKSHOP AREA. THIS IS PERFECT FOR AN INVESTOR LOOKING TO ADD TO THEIR PORTFOLIO OR SOMEONE THAT IS NOT AFRAID TO PUT A LITTLE SWEAT EQUITY IN.