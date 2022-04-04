Welcome to 247 Country Haven!! Listen to the calming sounds of the pond, currently the home of 5 koi! This unique gem boasts TWO private suites! The first floor bedroom has a newly finished shower. The second suite has a bedroom, sitting room, private deck, second floor study and a full bath! The basement is in excellent condition and could serve as a den or more bedroom space. There is a one car garage, and more room for toys or gardening gear accessible from the second driveway. This could be YOUR Country Haven! Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $185,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Smoke billowed from a store Friday evening as fire crews battled a blaze at Ballou Park Shopping Center in Danville.
The cause remains under investigation.
For 76 years, the Danville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has provided an array of public service activities that have ma…
Emergency repairs were ordered after a tractor-trailer crash damaged railings of a U.S. 58 bridge last week over Sandy Creek in Pittsylvania County.
House of Hope plans to revamp and expand its homeless shelter to meet high demand for a place to stay.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
Brick ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel …
Mayor Alonzo Jones said residents have asked council to examine more closely the funding the city of Danville provides to its school division.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reached yet another milestone in the more than two-year coronavirus pandemic struggle with exactly 2…