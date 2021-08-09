ONE OWNER HOME located on a dead end street. Convenient to by pass and grocery stores. Three bedrooms upstairs and a room downstairs with a closet that was used as a bedroom. Large family room with a bar that leads out to a covered patio for entertaining guests. Large garages 30x30 with 10 ft. ceilings( electric heat wood stove, and 2 ac window units) and 30x40 with 17 ft. ceilings ( gas heat) and both garages are wired 110 and 220 . Large Detached Carport that was used to store RV and still room for a garden near the creek. Information obtained from tax card and to be verified by seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biden tells GOP governors to 'get out of the way'; US West faces dangerous weather; Olympics updates
President Biden chides Republican governors over vaccine resistance; US West facing dangerous wildfire conditions; US women go gold-silver in 400 hurdles. Get caught up.
Police said the two men knew each other and gunfire went off during an argument.
During tearful testimony, Xochil Ochoa's 16-year-old daughter sobbed uncontrollably while she recounted the horrifying moments she saw her mother stabbed to death.
Climax Road residents take issue with noise surrounding their properties.
The death of a Pittsylvania County woman in her 50s also was recorded in COVID-19 data Wednesday.
City native to lead Danville Life Saving Crew, the organization that launched his 41-year career in emergency services
The search for a new CEO started after the January death of Tommy Pruett.
A new report calls it a "stunning turnaround" from record low figures a few weeks ago.
- Updated
About 55% of city school employees have been vaccinated.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.