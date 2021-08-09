3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $189,900

ONE OWNER HOME located on a dead end street. Convenient to by pass and grocery stores. Three bedrooms upstairs and a room downstairs with a closet that was used as a bedroom. Large family room with a bar that leads out to a covered patio for entertaining guests. Large garages 30x30 with 10 ft. ceilings( electric heat wood stove, and 2 ac window units) and 30x40 with 17 ft. ceilings ( gas heat) and both garages are wired 110 and 220 . Large Detached Carport that was used to store RV and still room for a garden near the creek. Information obtained from tax card and to be verified by seller.