3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $191,500

Welcome to 247 Country Haven!! Listen to the calming sounds of the pond, currently the home of 5 koi! This unique gem boasts TWO private suites! The first floor bedroom has a newly finished shower. The second suite has a bedroom, sitting room, private deck, second floor study and a full bath! The basement is in excellent condition and could serve as a den or more bedroom space. There is a one car garage, and more room for toys or gardening gear accessible from the second driveway. This could be YOUR Country Haven! Schedule your private showing today!

