Fabulous brick ranch on over an acre of land located on quiet street in Shannon Hills. Carport conveniently located off kitchen. Classic white kitchen is open to family room with gas log fireplace. Spacious, formal living and dining room combination. Beautiful hardwood floors. Windows have been replaced with efficient double pane windows. Stacked washer and dryer in hall bath will remain....so nice to have laundry on the main level! Wood burning stove in basement. Basement is unfinished and has potential to double your finished square footage. Huge back yard borders a creek. Outbuilding for storage. Located close to the Virginia / North Carolina border and close to the 220 / 58 Bypass. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $207,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence."
After decades of education dedication, former Danville principal now enjoying a quieter life in retirement
Chances are if you grew up in the Danville Public Schools system from the 60s until after the turn of the century, you ran into Robert “Bob” Haskins at some point.
Two men were injured after a fight escalated into gunfire early Friday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Danville, authorities reported.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recently congratulated two Virginia teachers who were recognized this month by the White Ho…
The Pittsylvania County Schools’ human resources department is seeking qualified teacher candidates to fill various positions throughout the d…
More and more business prospects have eyes on the Dan River Region.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The body was found in burning vehicle in Axton.