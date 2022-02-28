3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $207,000

Fabulous brick ranch on over an acre of land located on quiet street in Shannon Hills. Carport conveniently located off kitchen. Classic white kitchen is open to family room with gas log fireplace. Spacious, formal living and dining room combination. Beautiful hardwood floors. Windows have been replaced with efficient double pane windows. Stacked washer and dryer in hall bath will remain....so nice to have laundry on the main level! Wood burning stove in basement. Basement is unfinished and has potential to double your finished square footage. Huge back yard borders a creek. Outbuilding for storage. Located close to the Virginia / North Carolina border and close to the 220 / 58 Bypass. This is a must see!