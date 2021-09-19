3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $225,000

Secluded Ridgeway location. Home is almost 1900 sq ft with 3 large bedrooms, family room w/ fireplace, living room with a 2nd fireplace, large eat in kitchen with dining area in addition to the formal dining room. Imagine sitting on the covered front porch over looking the fields. You can enjoy the natural wildlife or bring your cows & horses. The property was once a mobile home park with 15+ spaces if you'd like extra income or just enjoy the seclusion and leave as is. There is an old home place on the property that is currently used for storage but a great project to restore. Detached garage is huge, with a garage and workshop area. Several storage buildings. Above ground pool needs a liner. One mobile home is currently lived in. All mobiles and old home place sold as is.