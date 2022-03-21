Welcome to your Sonoma Estate. Arrive at your destination home, unlock your iron privacy gate, and relax, play, live! This 5.25 acres, nestled in between parks, rivers and mountains, features mature hardwoods surrounding a custom-engineered, fully cabled, brick home. It is the perfect opportunity for full time living, vacationing, or creating any number of investment opportunities. A fully paved driveway provides access to both stories of the home including a 2-car garage and painted basement level that runs the full length of the home, turning 1,680 square feet into 3,360 square feet. So much to see and offer. Contact agent for all features and description of additional info.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $364,900
