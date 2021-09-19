Welcome to your Sonoma Estate. A gated property where concrete, steel and brick come together to provide you and your family with the ultimate in comfort, safety and security. The upper level of this home features 1680 square feet of living space. The lower level has a further 1000 square feet of reinforced, climate controlled space to fit any needs such as storage, entertainment, workshop, craft area and more. The 680 square feet attached garage is more than ample for two large vehicles and includes shop tables. The extremely large 5.24 acre lot also has over 17000 square feet of hardsurface concrete to allow for easy vehicular access to both upper and lower levels.The design of this house was made to provide maximum resistance to both natural and man-made disasters. Due to elevation and subterranean drainage systems there is zero flood potential. When safety of you and your family is a priority...Look no further. Appointments mandatory. 24 hour notice. Owner Occupied.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Testimony reveals the 3-month-old died after being shaken.
'This is the new Danville.' Architectural design of casino — featuring iconic smokestacks — revealed in ceremony
- Updated
- 3 min to read
The $500 million resort is expected to break ground by the end of the year.
Sovah Health was treating 49 patients across both the Danville and Martinsville facilities on Wednesday.
Three new COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County; 2 outbreaks emerge in education settings
The 7-day rolling average of cases has grown to 78.
Nearly 1-in-3 residents of Pittsylvania County who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result.
Delays, traffic woes lead to Pittsylvania County taking over outside operations for Blue Ridge Rock Festival
- Updated
About 33,000 people attended the event each day.
The excitement starts on Friday.
A woman named Jennifer Gosnell was a match and wanted to donate one of her kidneys after seeing a November 2020 Register & Bee article on Facebook.
The fatal surge comes days after Sovah Health-Danville warned of an increase in younger patients.
- Updated
The 47-year-old had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for about a month. She died Wednesday.