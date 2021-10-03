 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $498,000

WOW! Come see this 1 owner home sitting in the middle of almost 22 acres. Enjoy the sunset on the well built Trex back deck. Beautiful salt water pool to enjoy during these hot summer days! Lots of square footage and plenty of storage. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and /or seller.

