Cute, cottage style home located in Ridgeway, attached carport, large level yard with outbuilding for storage, 3 bedrooms with extra room for office or den, large kitchen with appliances, including new washer & dryer (will convey with acceptable offer) carpet over hardwood (per seller), would be excellent rental property or small family. All information taken from county tax sheet and per seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $69,900
