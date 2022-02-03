 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $72,500

Cute, cottage style home located in Ridgeway, attached carport, large level yard with outbuilding for storage, 3 bedrooms with extra room for office or den, large kitchen with appliances, including new washer & dryer (will convey with acceptable offer) carpet over hardwood (per seller), would be excellent rental property or small family.

