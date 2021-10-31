New roof & many other updates. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Laundry room on the main level. Eat in kitchen in addition to the formal dining room. 2nd level is a large master bedroom and full bath. Almost 2 acres of level land.
4 Bedroom Home in Axton - $120,000
