 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Axton - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Axton - $320,000

Beautiful brick ranch home built in 2017 on 4 acres. Home features laundry room on first floor. Granite countertops, two fireplaces one on first floor and other in basement. Nice Living area, bathroom and bedroom in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors, attached garage leading into kitchen . This is a must see want last long!!! Information taken from tax card buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert