Beautiful brick ranch home built in 2017 on 4 acres. Home features laundry room on first floor. Granite countertops, two fireplaces one on first floor and other in basement. Nice Living area, bathroom and bedroom in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors, attached garage leading into kitchen . This is a must see want last long!!! Information taken from tax card buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Axton - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
All four incumbents on Danville City Council held on to their seats during Tuesday’s elections.
Crews are working to find the problem.
During comments at Thursday's school board meeting, Brandon Atkins said while his term was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, "for personal reasons" he will need to exit on Nov. 23.
As flu hits Va. hard and Dan River Region in COVID-19 surge, potential increases for so-called 'tridemic'
It's been 13 years since flu has had such a severe impact this early.
David L. Fuquay, of Townes Funeral Home, announced recently that Laten Ford has been named the new manager of Townes Funeral Home in Danville.
Danville City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday night reiterating the city's prohibition against collective bargaining on behalf of municipal employees.
It looks like Caesars Entertainment may bring a casino to Danville sooner than expected.
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
Voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose who they want to see in local office as well as the 5th Congressional District seat.
Update: With $500K gift from Caesars Virginia, Averett to launch hospitality, tourism program to train pipeline of workers
The money from Caesars will enable Averett to begin offering the program to its students next fall. It will be one of only a handful such programs in the state, according to officials.