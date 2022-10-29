Come Home to this beautiful, open floor plan, farm house with a modern touch. Enjoy the sunrise from your back porch or from the dining room table and the sunset from the front of your home as you watch your horses frolic and play. This inviting 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath rests on 80+ acres, mostly wooded, has a living room with a comforting gaslog fireplace. Large master bedroom suite with a oversized bathroom and walk in closet. The other three bedrooms are of nice size. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar. There is also a Single wide trailer that is rentable and has it's own septic and well. Come see this beautiful property it wont last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Cascade - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tenant is joining The Alexander Company's and the Danville Industrial Development Authority's White Mill project.
After a feisty exchange and calls for unity, open seat on Pittsylvania County board officially in hands of judge
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening officially turned the process to pick a replacement board member over to the court system following yet another feisty exchange that ultimately ended in a call for unity.
Watch now: Bubba's Ice Cream, a Danville institution, plans to move after 64 years on North Main Street
The dessert destination will be open for the last time this weekend before starting back up March 1 on Franklin Turnpike.
A 59-year-old Dry Fork man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, Virginia State Police report.
David L. Fuquay, of Townes Funeral Home, announced recently that Laten Ford has been named the new manager of Townes Funeral Home in Danville.
Danvillians can expect to see a few of their police officers on motorcycles patrolling the city's streets and working ceremonial events.
Officials had expected construction to begin this month, but that has been pushed back until financing for the $85 million project has closed.
A man accidentally fell to his death on Sunday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County.
Organizer and Danville City Councilman Barry Mayo said the event is to connect those looking for jobs with businesses in need of employees.
What one 'Our 2 Moms' star from Statesville has to say about the show's theme: “... It's really hard to love who you love and be in a very conservative town."