4 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $299,900

Lovely brick cape on 14+ acres with spring fed POND! Pond is not shared, all on your new property! Full basement easily finished for whatever you desire. Main level den / family room, living room w/ fireplace, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room + a main level 2-car garage attached by a breezeway, garage has a lot of upper level attic storage potential. 4 Bedrooms 2nd floor- one bedroom is entered through another bedroom, does have a private closet and window. Some fencing for horses or other livestock, current owner had donkeys. Basement has laundry / storage room 24 x 14 plus a family / rec-room area with brick corner fireplace, 22 x 18. Main level den has built-ins, recessed lighting and fireplace. Lots of real hardwood flooring. All fireplaces work. Lovely side porch for relaxing evenings. Updated main level bath with walk-in shower and custom ceramic finishes. Bright main level breakfast room off of kitchen or could be a sun room. Updates in kitchen too!