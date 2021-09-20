4 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $440,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Farmhouse on over 100 acres! This home boasts a large open kitchen with walk-in pantry, main level laundry, updated main level bathroom with stand up shower, and soaking tub. Gorgeous original hardwood floors, covered front porch perfect for rocking chairs. Screened in porch for relaxing in the evenings. There are 2 ponds on the property as well as several outbuildings, workshops, etc. If you have ever dreamed of starting a farm, this is your chance!