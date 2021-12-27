 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $178,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $178,000

Motivated Seller (Property will be pressure washed before closing) Welcome to 103 Thomas Ct located in the highly sought after Fairfield Park Subdivision. This 4 bed 3 full bath home comes fully furnished and moved in ready. Enjoy the fully finished basement and the wet bar with friends or on a nice day fire up the grill on the 22x20 fully furnished deck. Come take a look for yourself today before it is gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert