4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $209,000

Large two story brick home with hardwood floors and plenty of room on corner lot. Updates and upgrades have been started and some completed. Ready for you to make the final updates to make this the home of your dreams. Side by side kitchen and butler pantry with ample counter space. Kitchen has granite counters, new windows and two dishwashers. One in the kitchen and one in the butler pantry. Upper level has a sun room that can be an office or simply for relaxing. Convenient to Averett, the hospital, shopping, and parks. Easy walking area. Two newer HVACs, and newer roof less than 2 years old. Off street parking and a workshop in the basement. All information to be verified by purchaser.