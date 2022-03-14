4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $299,900

Looking for a new place to call home? Look no further! This beautiful home sitting on 0.94 acres in Ringgold VA has all you could need! This well-maintained home comes with 2 beds and 2 baths on the main floor, a living room, a den, and upstairs laundry! The basement adds a whole other level of living space that can easily be turned into a full in law suite. It includes 2 additional bedrooms, an additional bathroom, a living area, mudroom, home office space, and additional storage space. If you walk out of the walkout basement you will find yourself overlooking a spacious back yard containing a small garage with 2 doors for all your storage needs. The concrete patio you walk out of the basement onto also has an area already prepared for your new hot tub! In addition to all the indoor space this home has to offer it has a concrete drive leading into a 2-car carport. This home also has a deck just off the living room that overlooks the spacious back yard that this large lot offers. This home also offers you convenience to the bustling town of Danville, VA. Where you will find multiple amenities such as restaurants, shopping, breweries, and a casino that is coming to town soon.