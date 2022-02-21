 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $350,000

  Updated
Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Berkley Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. When you walk inside, you will enter the foyer that is open to the dining room space. Kitchen is open to large great room with breakfast nook area. Large master suite with walk-in closet and an additional closet for extra storage. Two additional main-level bedrooms with full bath and linen closet. The two-car garage will be facing the front of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!

