4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $355,000

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Marlee Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. Nice covered front porch and then you enter the home into the foyer space. Desired office space for anyone who is working from home or needs a designated space for online learning. Large master suite with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and linen closet. Family room with fireplace that is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Separate dining room for entertaining guests along with additional powder half bath. The two-car garage will be located on the side of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos.