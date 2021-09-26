4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $370,000

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Westwood Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. Large master suite with attached bathroom that has a tub and shower with double sinks. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and closets. Great room with fireplace with a view to the back deck/patio area. The kitchen is open to the great room and breakfast eating area. There is a powder half bath that is great for guests. The two-car garage will be facing the front of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!
