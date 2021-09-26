4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $385,000

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Melrose Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. Desired office space for anyone who is working from home or needs a designated space for online learning. Large master suite with walk-in closets and attached master bathroom with a tub and shower and double sinks. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and linen closet. Entertaining kitchen with an island and bar seating along with breakfast nook space. Separate dining room for entertaining guests along with additional powder half bath. The three-car garage will be located on the side of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!