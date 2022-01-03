4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $425,000

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Geneva Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan: Vaulted ceilings in the Family Room with fireplace and connected to the Kitchen and Dining Room to entertain and have the family all together. The Kitchen has an island and large pantry. Large master suite with walk-in closet and attached master bathroom with a tub, shower, double sinks, and access to the laundry room. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and linen closet. Optional options upstairs: to add a large bonus room or add another bedroom, bathroom, and bonus room space. The three-car garage will be located on the side of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgrade option: to add a basement that can easily be finished with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos.