4 Bedroom Home in Danville City - $499,000

Southern style at its best located in the Forest Hills Subdivision of Danville, VA where you will find a wide variety of architectural styles, this one being a Louisana Style Two-Story offering over 4000 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, formal living room, dining room, and den/library on the main level. This home has been lovingly maintained and upgraded by the same family from the time it was built in 1973 until it was sold to the current owners. The family who owns it now has appreciated the new upgrades, the size of each of the rooms, the en-suite baths in two bedrooms including the Master Suite, and their daughter is enjoying the step-up, floored attic as her hobby room. Upgrades include a newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, refinished h/w floors, and fresh paint. Must see!