4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $137,500

Welcome to this private paradise in the woods found in Druid Hills! A 4 Br 2 bath home that is found on over an acre on a quiet cul de sac. The main floor has lots of room with a comfy living room , heated by a masonry fireplace when it gets cold in the winter! A large bedroom with ample closet space is also found on main floor with a full bathroom across the hall way. The Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry for a simple cook or an executive chef! The second floor features three spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom. Each Bedroom has plenty of closet space and storage and one bedroom is a loft like style overlooking the living room area! There are multiple decks on the home which overlook the front and back yards. The front of the property has a small stream/branch .