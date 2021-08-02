Welcome to 714 Beechnut Lane, a wonderful home in the beautiful Forest Park neighborhood and PRICED TO SELL! Many improvements have been added over the years, including: fresh paint; furnace and electric updates; kitchen remodeling with some cabinetry installed by Burr Fox; extensive landscaping; driveway replaced; concrete walk, steps and slate walk added leading around the side of the home to the rear - and more! Other great features include: double-pane windows; a spacious basement with a family room, full bath and additional bedroom; a walk-up and floored attic that is great for storage - the list goes on! Ask for a detailed fact sheet! Within close proximity to Lake Lanier and walking trails! Due to Seller's moving schedule and timeline, the home is being offered "as-is/where-is."
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $169,900
