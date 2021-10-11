One level living - Spacious 2052 square foot 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home. 1.029 acres with mountain views. Massive family room with gas log fireplace, kitchen, dining area, dining room, Awesome master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, den/office, utility/laundry room. Paved drive, 6x8 front porch, 12x20 rear deck, storage building and much much more . . .
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $199,900
