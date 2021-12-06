One level living - Spacious 2052 square foot 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home. 1.029 acres with mountain views. Massive family room with gas log fireplace, kitchen, dining area, dining room, Awesome master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, den/office, utility/laundry room. Paved drive, 6x8 front porch, 12x20 rear deck, storage building and much much more . . .
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Nov. 19, the county sent notices to all property owners following a reassessment process that spanned more than a year.
Restrictions are in place after a crash damaged a traffic control box that operates the signal at Piney Forest Road and Nor-Dan Drive, the cit…
Face with a staff shortage — a situation familiar to nearly all facets of the region and county — Danville Parks and Recreation has called a timeout and canceled the upcoming winter sports basketball league.
Hailed as a "true servant-leader," local dentist Dr. Albert Payne is the Kiwanis Club's Citizen of the Year.
- Updated
A social media threat prompted increased security measures Friday morning at George Washington High School in Danville, officials reported.
- Updated
What started out as a Friday night date with his wife has turned into an opportunity for one local man to be a world champion ax thrower.
Permit denied for proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate compressor station in Pittsylvania County
- Updated
A state board denied an air permit Friday for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate's Lambert Compressor Station in Pittsylvania County.
DRY FORK — Less then 24 hours prior to their matchup against the Dan River Wildcats, the Tunstall Trojans suffered a heartbreaking loss to the…
James Edward Fultz IV, the man accused of killing a cab driver on Gay Street in January, faces a possible life sentence for the crime.
- Updated
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.