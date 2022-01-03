Beautiful Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Majority of living space on one level. Owner has taken great pride in home to maintain condition. Extra living space in the finished basement. Home has 2 car garage. Owner has made improvements to property including a new stone walkway, landscaping rocks, new carpet in bedroom in basement, new ceiling tiles in basement, listing agent has list of items completed for the property. Owner will be leaving some of the furniture in the home, please ask listing agent for list. This home is MOVE IN READY!!! Close to amenities, within walking distance to Lake Lanier, and close to Forest Park Country Club. Schedule your showing appointment TODAY!!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $204,900
