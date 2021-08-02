Wow! Now, this should raise a few eyebrows! Welcome to 730 Craig Street! Need all amenities on one level, including laundry? You got it! Hoping for a completely remodeled kitchen, master suite, baths and more? Here it is! With a total of 2,773 square feet on the main level, there is PLENTY of room for you and your family - and even some in-laws! The floorplan is surely going to appeal to those who may need some distance and space. The rooms are spacious and the floor plan allows for separate entry via the carport into a section that can easily be isolated from the rest of the home, including a lovely den and ENORMOUS master suite - with an office! The Seller has put an enormous amount of time, energy and money into turning this home into one that is going to blow you away! A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
$17M project to turn old textile executive building into Danville police headquarters is on track, on time
It's expected to be completed in March
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
The battle with the coronavirus is raging anew.
No details were available on injuries or what caused the crash.
New federal guidance: Mask up in areas with high virus spread.
It happened on Ringgold Depot Road near the intersection of Sandy Creek Church Road.
A Martinsville Grand jury fails to indict one of the accused shooters in gun battle at restaurant.
A total of 229 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District.
$200,000 grant would pay for land purchase, signs and improvements.