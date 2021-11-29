 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $215,000

Can't believe you are in the city at this property! Come see this home with 2 spacious decks to relax on, over looking the backyard and woods! New laminate flooring and carpet, freshly painted interior, landscaped very well for low maintenance. All bedrooms are nice size and have neutral colors! So much space for you and your family! Two fireplaces, open living spaces and more! Enjoy the photos and come see this home soon! Sqft and acreage per city records.

