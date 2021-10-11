4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $220,000

Welcome to 304 Thomas Heights! Located on one of the most beautiful streets in Uptown Martinsville, this lovely home is the definition of "curb appeal!" Centrally located with convenient access to restaurants and shopping, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, YMCA, Piedmont Arts, numerous biking and walking paths - and more! Pull down the spacious drive into the double carport and you have just a slight step up to main level living, including laundry! And guess what? There is a separate, lower level apartment with its own entry, laundry, kitchen, two bedrooms, full bath and den! A great option for those seeking to generate some extra income, or needing separate living space for family members and friends! This beautiful, well-maintained home will not last long and is waiting for YOU!