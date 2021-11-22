 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $229,000

Must See! Nice brick home convenient to Forest Park. Almost 3000 sq. ft. Finished! New light fixtures and carpet in dining and living rooms! Maintenance free composite decking installed in June. New Gutter Guards. Heat Pump less than 2 years old, Gas Hot Water Heater just 1 year old! Lots of closet space and extra storage available in basement! Schedule your showing today! Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert