Looking for a spacious, well-built home in a fantastic subdivision and with nearby access to outdoor activities like golfing, swimming, biking and walking trails? Look no further! Welcome to 1625 Meadowview Lane! Located in the Forest Park, this beautiful home rests on a generous lot with ample space between neighbors. With a spacious family room, open to the kitchen and with deck access, you'll find the heart of the home rather quickly once entering! Two-car garage on main level! With four total bedrooms, including the master suite, this home is perfect for the growing family, or anyone just wanting some space! The basement has potential for additional living space, already plumbed for a bath and with a brick fireplace! The market is hot, so do not miss your chance to view this beauty!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $275,000
