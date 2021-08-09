Have you been considering getting away from it all and moving to a stately home with lots of privacy, updates, and with direct access to a golf course? Well, you're in luck! Welcome to 140 Leatherwood Circle! Located in the beautiful and desirable Chatmoss subdivision and on the #5 fairway of the Chatmoss golf course! On entry, you will immediately note the size and openness of the rooms, with 9' ceilings on the main level! The kitchen is nicely appointed with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances, including: refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, range top, microwave drawer - and wine fridge! Spacious and ideal for entertaining, step out the double French doors and onto the expansive brick patio, grill up a snack, and head out to the greens! A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biden tells GOP governors to 'get out of the way'; US West faces dangerous weather; Olympics updates
President Biden chides Republican governors over vaccine resistance; US West facing dangerous wildfire conditions; US women go gold-silver in 400 hurdles. Get caught up.
Police said the two men knew each other and gunfire went off during an argument.
During tearful testimony, Xochil Ochoa's 16-year-old daughter sobbed uncontrollably while she recounted the horrifying moments she saw her mother stabbed to death.
Climax Road residents take issue with noise surrounding their properties.
The death of a Pittsylvania County woman in her 50s also was recorded in COVID-19 data Wednesday.
City native to lead Danville Life Saving Crew, the organization that launched his 41-year career in emergency services
The search for a new CEO started after the January death of Tommy Pruett.
A new report calls it a "stunning turnaround" from record low figures a few weeks ago.
- Updated
About 55% of city school employees have been vaccinated.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.