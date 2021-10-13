Welcome to 1330 Mount Olivet Road! Located in the beautiful Chatmoss subdivision, this fifty-year-old showcase home is an absolute gem - inside and out! Lovingly maintained and updated without taking away from its original charm and character, we invite you to take a tour and dream how you will make it your own! All amenities are located on the main level, including the double garage, laundry, and all beds and baths! Many updates have been added by the Seller over the years, including the roof, kitchen updates, water line to street, garage doors, HVAC and more! Ask for a detailed fact sheet! The floor plan and multiple suites - one with a kitchenette - are perfect for those who may require multiple living situations, such as in-laws! Commuter-friendly and apx. 1 hour to major air travel!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $389,900
