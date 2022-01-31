4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $439,900

Welcome to the lovely 353 Fisher Drive, located in the Farmingdale subdivision. This home has an amazing floor plan and oversized master suite that walks out to the back deck. Greg Waldron, widely known for his impeccable craftmanship -- laid the brick, the fireplace, and the tile work in this home. The heat pump and refrigerator. There are a total of four garage bays at the home, two upstairs and two downstairs. The basement boasts a kitchenette, full bath and studio area with family room/bedroom setup. The vaulted ceilings bring openness to the home and the back deck provides outdoor entertaining space. Laundry room upstairs and downstairs. There is a 6200 KW generator that will convey with the property. Incredible street and neighborhood and NO HOA! Schedule your viewing today!