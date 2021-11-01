This beautiful home is nestled on a large wooded lot in a well established neighborhood, secluded in a cul-de-sac with circle drive. Every bedroom has access to it's own, or a jack-n-jill, bath. Large rooms and windows galore to bring in sunshine and that warm home feeling. Covered front porch great for a few benches or rocking chairs. Living room is just a step down from the foyer, making it a unique feeling of comfort with the gas log fireplace and large windows overlooking the wooded property. Master suite on main level. Hardwood flooring on main level and carpet in upstairs bedrooms fairly new. Need entertainment space, check out the ceramic tiled basement family room with patio to backyard. Come visit and see for yourself! Information per county records.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $459,500
