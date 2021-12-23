Investor special! This two story duplex offers a great investment opportunity! Property comes as-is, where is. Seller does no repairs and utilities are disconnected. Peeling paint is present. Cash buyers only. Previous rent was $350 per unit. AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 22-year-old Danville man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.
At sentencing, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
From jingle to alarm bells: Omicron variant could fuel Va. COVID-19 surge three times higher than record
Jingle and sleigh bells may be ringing later on this holiday week, but COVID-19 alarm bells sounded Friday with the latest report from the Uni…
Inflation, worker shortages and supply-chain issues have delayed the White Mill project and elevated its price tag.
With Danville, Pittsylvania County in COVID-19 surge, 'The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down.'
Local and state health officials continue to beat the drum of preventative measures. But after nearly two years of pandemic exhaustion, more faces are appearing maskless in public spaces.
The two men found dead in a house fire Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County had been shot to death.
From Danville's GW to the College Football Playoff: Curtis Brooks helps bring University of Cincinnati closer to championship
It’s not every day parents get to see their son make a big play at such a high level, in such a big game, and it was a moment that left mom and dad with a mixed bag of emotions.
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Richmond's Lee monument pedestal
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
Cases linked to three ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the Dan River Region continue to rise, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.