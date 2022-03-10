4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $49,900

Welcome to this cute fixer upper. Convenient location, close to amenities and The Dick and Willie Trail. Multiple lots included for increased yard space. House does need repairs but offers 4 bedrooms. Wood floors under carpet per sellers, all information taken from GIS and sellers. Sellers reported that house has been vacant for 9 years, there was a previous leak upstairs around the dormer, repair work on dormer was completed but not inside, basement does take on water with heavy rain, hot water heater will need to be replaced, unsure of safety of enclosed porch, BE CAREFUL, kitchen and bathroom sinks leak, water is currently cut off to them to prevent leaking, unsure of siding on house GIS has asbestos siding