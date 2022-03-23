4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $499,000

Chatmoss custom built 5200 sq. ft. 4 brms, 3.5 baths one floor living at its best. Study on first could a fifth bedroom. Dining room, large gourmet kitchen with island and wet bar, high ceilings, crown and chair moldings throughout, hardwood floors. Two car oversized garage. Circular driveway. Professionally landscaped. Entertain upstairs and then downstairs with billiard room, bar area, and unbelievable theatre room. Theatre room equipment and furniture convey with an acceptable offer. Craft room with cabinets and sink. Two storage areas. Outside, screened porch, extended deck, covered deck underneath with fans and swing, unique patio, generator, and sprinkler system. Potting shed with cupula and weathervane. See complete fact sheet in documents. AGENT IS OWNER OF PROPERTY.