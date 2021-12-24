Welcome to 15 Jefferson Davis Drive! This absolutely stunning property has so many features and upgrades this write-up will not do it justice! It must be seen to be fully appreciated! Built in 1978 by Clark Construction, this contemporary gem rests in the beautiful Chatmoss and Leatherwood Forest Subdivisions. Over 4 acres of gorgeous terrain, luscious grass, beautiful landscaping and privacy are all yours! Enjoy the photo tour with notes regarding the extensive remodeling, improvements and updates, including: Pella windows installed throughout the home; custom-built plantation shutters; 40 year architectural shingle roof; complete kitchen remodel; nearly all baths remodeled - and more! Need a pool? How about a pool house with a hot tub? You're in luck! And you will be in love! A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 22-year-old Danville man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.
At sentencing, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life.
From jingle to alarm bells: Omicron variant could fuel Va. COVID-19 surge three times higher than record
Jingle and sleigh bells may be ringing later on this holiday week, but COVID-19 alarm bells sounded Friday with the latest report from the Uni…
Inflation, worker shortages and supply-chain issues have delayed the White Mill project and elevated its price tag.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
With Danville, Pittsylvania County in COVID-19 surge, 'The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down.'
Local and state health officials continue to beat the drum of preventative measures. But after nearly two years of pandemic exhaustion, more faces are appearing maskless in public spaces.
From Danville's GW to the College Football Playoff: Curtis Brooks helps bring University of Cincinnati closer to championship
It’s not every day parents get to see their son make a big play at such a high level, in such a big game, and it was a moment that left mom and dad with a mixed bag of emotions.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
Watch now: Lack of high-speed internet access in Pittsylvania County limits learning for students, parents say
The days of struggling to get hooked up to broadband will likely be over for county residents in the next few years.
Virginia recorded just shy of 6,000 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday morning, the highest number since Jan. 25 when the record peak — so far — of the coronavirus pandemic was raging.