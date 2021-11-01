 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,900

Super cute 4 bedroom home. Open floor plan with a modern farmhouse style. New flooring, freshly painted, recessed lighting updated baths, new appliances. Completely finished basement with a bonus 10 x 22 workshop area attached. This home has plenty of room, closet and storage space. The back yard is large and level. Side deck is perfect for sitting outdoors and relaxing. This is a must see home. The current owners have lovingly cared for this home and have done extensive renovations.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert