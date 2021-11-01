4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $149,900

Super cute 4 bedroom home. Open floor plan with a modern farmhouse style. New flooring, freshly painted, recessed lighting updated baths, new appliances. Completely finished basement with a bonus 10 x 22 workshop area attached. This home has plenty of room, closet and storage space. The back yard is large and level. Side deck is perfect for sitting outdoors and relaxing. This is a must see home. The current owners have lovingly cared for this home and have done extensive renovations.