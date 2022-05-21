This 2020 model doublewide is located in Ridgeway convenient to Eden NC, Danville, 220 and the bypass . Drive up to this home which sits off the road on over three acres of mostly level land with plenty of room for the kids to play. Home has open concept and consist of four bedrooms, all which have walk in closets,2 bathrooms, huge living room and kitchen. Imagine yourself grilling out and having family gatherings. There is also a hook up for a camper. This won't last long and is a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Blairs, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature and was not gang-related, said Capt. Steve Richardson.
Pittsylvania County authorities have identified the man killed in an early Sunday morning shooting.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Monday as 25-year-old Wyshawn Daequon Brandon, of Danville.
Watch now: Tuesday morning shooting rattles Danville's Purdum Woods. 'It wasn’t a random act,' police said.
The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday and is the third reported homicide in Danville this year.
Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman announced the grand jury's decision during a news conference at his office Wednesday afternoon.
Danville police are searching for a suspect in the Tuesday morning fatal shooting at Purdum Woods apartment complex off Richmond Boulevard.
'A lot of people' at Blairs party, the scene of a deadly shooting, 'but nobody saw anything,' sheriff says
No one has been arrested for the fatal shooting that happened at a party in Blairs last weekend and left a 25-year-old Danville man dead.
24-year-old suspect — still on the run — officially charged with second-degree murder in Danville shooting death
Danville police are still searching for a 24-year-old suspect now charged with second-degree murder in Tuesday’s shooting death at a Danville …
Authorities are investigating after they report a fire was intentionally set Sunday evening in the former Dan River Mills water treatment faci…